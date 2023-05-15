News you can trust since 1886
Morecambe boss: I haven't looked after myself

Derek Adams has acknowledged that Morecambe’s season has been tough on himself, as well as players, fans and staff behind the scenes.

By Gavin Browne
Published 15th May 2023, 12:30 BST- 2 min read

On it, the 2022/23 campaign ended with a first relegation in the club’s history following defeat at Exeter City in the final match of the League One season.

Off it, the manager has found himself dealing with – in no particular order – a squad hit by injuries and illness, a planned takeover that shows no sign of completion, a delay to March’s wages and a lack of investment in the team.

Then, 24 hours after the season ended, a retained list was published with none of the 14 out-of-contract players offered new deals.

Derek Adams has had his say on the difficulties managing Morecambe this season Picture: George Wood/Getty ImagesDerek Adams has had his say on the difficulties managing Morecambe this season Picture: George Wood/Getty Images
That leaves Adams with only six squad members under contract and waiting on confirmation of a budget for 2023/24.

Adams has had strong words for the club owner during the season and, speaking before he went on holiday last week, he admitted how hard a year it has been.

He said: “It’s been extremely difficult because I’m looking at the football club and trying to do what’s right for the club, the players, staff and supporters.

“In the end, you’ve got to look after yourself and I haven’t done that yet.

“I’ve felt like I’ve done my best for everyone at the football club but I’ve been let down.

“I’ve said that in the past and that continues to be the situation. Will that change? Who knows, but I’m continuing to work for the football club.

“What happened with the retained list is at least allowing us to have a football club that can go forward.”

Adams had spoken of the limbo in which the club finds itself: something added to by the manager’s contract situation.

When he returned to the club in February 2022, it was announced Adams’ initial deal had an option to extend but he has denied that is the case.

Asked if a new contract was on the table, Adams said: “No, I haven’t been offered a new contract – but they don’t have to.

“I just continue working day to day, month to month, for the moment.

“I’m still at the club and working alongside the management team, and I’m trying to do what’s best for Morecambe Football Club at this moment in time.”

