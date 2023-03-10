The Shrimps head to Montgomery Waters Meadow to face a Shrews team sitting ninth in League One.

Steve Cotterill’s players are nine points adrift of the top six with 11 games remaining after a fine recent run of form.

Having lost all three league matches over the Christmas and New Year period, they won six in a row in taking 22 points from a possible 27.

Morecambe and Shrewsbury Town met on the opening day of the season (photo: Jack Taylor)

They have also picked up four points from the last nine against the three teams directly above them in the table; Peterborough United, Wycombe Wanderers and Derby County.

While outsiders might raise an eyebrow at the Shrews’ position, Adams outlined their capabilities when previewing the two clubs’ match at the Mazuma Stadium on the opening day.

It’s a view the Morecambe boss maintains almost eight months later, saying: “To be fair to Shrewsbury, they have a budget that’s middle of the table and they are pushing above that.

“They can spend approximately £20,000 a week more than we can, so I think that’s something we have to recognise as well.

“People say we are similarly-sized clubs but they have done well in the FA Cup and they have sold players on for good money.

“They have money going into the football club and that enables them to go out and buy players.”

Tuesday’s draw at Cambridge United kept the Shrimps in the final relegation position.

Adams believes his players can take heart from some of their performances against clubs at the top end of the division – but warned Shrewsbury would pose another stiff challenge.

He explained; “They are very robust, they are very strong and they are a difficult team to play against.

“They have a bit of flair in their side as well and they have changed their formation over the last game-and-a-half after they had been three at the back.

“They have that adaptability in their squad and they have a very experienced manager.

“We have shown how well we can play and we have done well in certain games.