Morecambe boss hoping for a show of squad strength

Derek Adams hopes to have as near a full strength squad as possible as Morecambe play their first game in a week-and-a-half tomorrow.
By Gavin Browne
Published 20th Oct 2023, 08:00 BST- 2 min read
The Shrimps seek a third straight away win when they travel to Sutton United, League Two’s bottom club.

Morecambe’s international call-ups meant the postponement of last Saturday’s scheduled home meeting with Crawley Town.

While some might have been disappointed Adams’ players couldn’t have built on three wins in four, the manager was glad of a chance to ease some knocks among his players.

Morecambe midfielder Jake Taylor is back on the sidelines Picture: Michael WilliamsonMorecambe midfielder Jake Taylor is back on the sidelines Picture: Michael Williamson
Speaking before training yesterday, Adams said: “We’ve had a couple of injuries that we’re assessing but we’ve been fine and we’re preparing for the Sutton game.

“We’ve just kept the players ticking over. We were reduced in numbers, so that impacts the way we train.

“However, we’ve had a good week’s training and we’re looking forward to having the international players back.

“We’re hopeful that the only injury absentee is Jake Taylor but we’re still waiting to hear about Eli King.

“He went back to Cardiff City and we hope to hear either today or tomorrow on his fitness.

“Jake’s injury is really disappointing for him, the team and the football club as well.

“He’s a player who has got very good talent but we’re now without him for a period of time.”

Tomorrow sees the Shrimps travel to a Sutton team which is in its third season as an EFL club.

After winning the National League title in 2020-21, they were eighth in their first League Two campaign before finishing 14th last time out.

This season has been more of a struggle so far with 10 defeats in the first 13 matches, leaving Matt Gray’s players three points from safety.

Their two league wins, nevertheless, came at home against second-placed Notts County (5-1) and Walsall (4-0), who are only behind the Shrimps on goal difference.

Adams said: “When you come up from the National League, you always have a couple of seasons where you do really well.

“They are a club that’s built on a solid foundation and they have a lot of experience with players who have played in League Two and League One.”

