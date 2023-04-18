The Shrimps went to the Valley last season and produced a superb display as an Arthur Gnahoua double helped them clinch a 3-2 victory, which gave their League One survival hopes a massive boost.

Morecambe head there this time around on the back of last weekend’s dramatic win against Wycombe Wanderers.

Cole Stockton’s late goal settled matters at the Mazuma Stadium, lifting Morecambe to within two points of safety.

Arthur Gnahoua scored twice as Morecambe won at Charlton Athletic last weekend Picture: Michael Williamson

That may well have changed by kick-off this weekend, however, given all of the Shrimps’ relegation rivals are in action on Tuesday evening while they have the night off.

Charlton head to sixth-bottom MK Dons, hoping to bounce back from their 6-0 loss at Ipswich Town on Saturday.

Adams said: “We had a fantastic result at Charlton last time and we will have to go there and do exactly the same again this year to get the three points.

“We have given ourselves a fighting chance after our win against Wycombe and we want to build on that.

“To score the goal as late as we did was fantastic and I think you could see what it meant to everyone with the way the players and fans celebrated Cole’s goal, and at the end of the game.

“We just need the players to now, somehow, give us that bit extra from somewhere to get us another three points.

“It is a hard ask because they are giving their all week in week out and there is never anything left in the tank after games.

“These boys just work hard and I can’t be any prouder of them.

“This is a tough division and there is a lot of quality in it, but we have given ourselves an opportunity with three games to go, to stay in the division, and I can’t ask for any more.

“The club is in a difficult position at this time but every single member of staff, on and off the field, is pulling together.’’