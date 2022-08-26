Morecambe boss hopes to strengthen his squad before the summer transfer window closes

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clubs have until 11pm next Thursday, September 1, to finalise their business – though there is scope to go beyond that cut-off point provided the relevant paperwork has been submitted in time.

The Shrimps have already had a busy summer with nine players departing, having either been released at the end of last season or finding new employers.

A handful of players remain on the transfer list and speculation continues to surround the future of last season’s top scorer, Cole Stockton.

Max Melbourne is one of three Morecambe players facing a lengthy spell out with injury Picture: Michael Williamson

Coming the other way, nine players have joined with seven on permanent deals and loan moves for Jensen Weir and Caleb Watts.

However, two of those nine new faces – Ash Hunter and Max Melbourne – face lengthy spells on the sidelines with Courtney Duffus’ knee injury keeping him out for the season.

An added windfall has given Adams some scope to enter the market as deadline day approaches.

“We’ve gained some money from a sell-on clause in one of our players,” the manager said.

“It’s going to be a busy time but we’re going to have to add to the squad if we can before the deadline.

“At the same time, we don’t know if we’re going to lose any players either.”

The recent absences of Stockton and Jon Obika have seen Arthur Gnahoua and Dylan Connolly pressed into action as emergency central strikers.

Gnahoua has scored twice in his last four games with a goal in the draw against Fleetwood Town and the winner in Morecambe’s Carabao Cup tie at Rotherham United.

The 30-year-old has netted seven times in 45 appearances for the Shrimps, all of them crucial goals.

His first two came at Crewe Alexandra last season, when Morecambe won 3-1 at the Mornflake Stadium.

Twenty-three games without a goal followed before the opener in the Shrimps’ 3-0 win against Burton Albion in April.

A fortnight later, he scored another double in Morecambe’s 3-2 victory at Charlton Athletic on Good Friday.

“He’s been playing in good areas,” Adams said.