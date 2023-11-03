Derek Adams wants his Morecambe players to spring a surprise when they start their FA Cup campaign tomorrow.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Shrimps travel to familiar opposition in Lincoln City as they look to avoid consecutive first round defeats after losing at Sheffield Wednesday 12 months ago,

Both teams know each other well, having been in the same division for four of the seven seasons from 2017-18 to 2022-23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last season brought a win apiece in League One, while Lincoln took the honours in the EFL Trophy.

Morecambe beat Lincoln City in their home League One match last season Picture: Michael Williamson

Both clubs have started well with the Shrimps sixth in League Two and their hosts ninth in the division above despite the departure of manager Mark Kennedy last month.

Interim boss Tom Shaw had taken seven points from three games before losing to Oxford United on Tuesday: the same night that Morecambe were beaten at Barrow AFC.

“Saturday is one where we have to go and cause a shock as Lincoln are at home and they’re a League One side,” Adams insisted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They might have a temporary manager but they still play with the same focus and formation.

“They have done really well and they are a well-run football club, but we have to go there and get the better of them.

“Getting to the next round of the cup will be massively important for us and that’s the focus.”

As well as a place in round two, the winners are also rewarded with £41,000 in prize money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It would be a handy windfall for Adams, who has stated his desire to strengthen his squad in January and build on their fine start to the season.

That has come at a cost, however, with keeper Stuart Moore now out for a lengthy period after an operation on a hip flexor muscle injury.

Adam Smith is now the only senior keeper available, backed up by youngster George Pedley.

Adams said: “Stuart has got between 14 and 16 weeks out, which is a long time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Adam has got a lot of experience, though we do have the option of bringing in an out-of-contract keeper – which isn’t easy – or taking in an emergency loan.”