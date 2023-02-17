After a run of four victories in five matches, the Shrimps have taken one point from the last nine on offer to sit in League One’s final relegation position.

They now welcome a Peterborough United team occupying ninth spot, nine points adrift of the top six after back-to-back defeats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grant McCann’s departure from the dugout at the start of the year saw Darren Ferguson back for a fourth stint in charge.

Donald Love is set to miss Morecambe's match against Peterborough United Picture: Ian Lyon

Adams watched them last month and is in no doubt as to the challenge facing his squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “We obviously need to get back to winning ways and try to use the home advantage.

“We have gone nine unbeaten at home and we want to continue that against Peterborough, so we can keep progressing.

“Peterborough are trying to get into those play-off positions and have changed their manager.

“I saw them a few games back when I went to Port Vale and they won Darren’s first game in charge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They have a lot of good, talented players and they recruit very well.

“They spend good money on players who they see have a good value and they have a good structure to the club.

“That comes from the owners, to the chairman, to the director of football in Barry Fry and then to Darren – everyone works together and it’s a perfect match.”

In terms of injuries, it’s the defensive end of the pitch occupying Adams’ thoughts at the moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He had to replace both right-backs against Forest Green Rovers last weekend as Donald Love limped off in the first half before his replacement, Ryan Cooney, was withdrawn at the break.

Cooney was able to return as a substitute in the midweek defeat at Sheffield Wednesday, when Morecambe also saw another defender pick up a knock.

“At this moment in time, the only one definitely out is Donald Love,” Adams admitted.

“Ryan Cooney was able to go on the bench the other night, which was good, and he came on in the latter stages but we’re going to assess him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad