Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Saturday’s 2-1 win at Crawley Town was their second successive away victory but Brannan is still waiting for a first win at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium.

They are back on the road on Tuesday with a trip to Walsall, a rearranged game after both clubs’ FA Cup third round involvement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brannan said: “We have four games in quick succession and, if we can get nine points from them, we will be right up there with a game in hand probably as well.

Morecambe boss Ged Brannan Picture: Jack Taylor

“We don’t want to be in a place where we get great wins away and then fail to back it up at home.

“We have to put a run together and we can only do that if we get our home form up and running.

“It’s not just the results though at home, it is about the performances as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have shown great character in coming from behind to win our last two away games and we need to show that same sort of character at the Mazuma this weekend (against Sutton United).”

Morecambe go into Tuesday’s game with Brannan praising striker Ged Garner for his weekend double at Crawley.

It was the perfect response to missing a penalty in the 1-0 defeat against Colchester United a week earlier.

Brannan said: “I know Ged was disappointed with the penalty miss last week but I just said to him that all strikers miss penalties and I had every faith in him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I know what he is capable of and he showed his qualities with two great goals that I hope will give him a massive lift.

“I was made up with the performance, especially after the first 25 minutes.

“We couldn’t get to grips with the way they were playing at first but, second half, I thought we were outstanding.

“We passed the ball well, we sucked them in, took the ball off them in dangerous positions and we created a lot of chances.

“The new lads who started were brilliant, both of them: Nelson (Khumbeni) and Julian (Larsson) were outstanding.