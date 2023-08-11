News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Top surgeon arrested and suspended over sexual harassment allegations
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show

Morecambe boss highlights the difference in finances

Derek Adams acknowledges Morecambe face a tough month ahead as they reacquaint themselves with life back in League Two.
By Gavin Browne
Published 11th Aug 2023, 16:45 BST- 2 min read

Victory over Walsall on the opening day of the season was followed by a promising performance in the Carabao Cup defeat at Rotherham United.

Next up for Adams’ players is tomorrow’s trip to a Mansfield Town team, who are habitual play-off challengers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

That is followed by back-to-back home games, the first of which is against newly-promoted Notts County who, in addition to signing former Shrimp Dan Crowley, made a real statement of intent with the arrival of David McGoldrick from Derby County.

Morecambe boss Derek Adams Picture: Jack TaylorMorecambe boss Derek Adams Picture: Jack Taylor
Morecambe boss Derek Adams Picture: Jack Taylor
Most Popular
Read More
A promising first week

Adams’ former employers, Bradford City, are the next visitors as they look for a route out of League Two at the fifth time of asking.

After that is a trip to Harrogate Town, who landed former Shrimp Liam Gibson after he was one of the 14 out-of-contract players released in the summer.

Adams said: “They are all teams who have spent big in this league.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We lost a player to Harrogate, who has gone and doubled his money by going there from here.

“I think that’s where Harrogate are compared to us and a lot of supporters will not realise that.”

What also emphasises Morecambe’s lack of spending power compared to other clubs is the lack of a confirmed resolution to Sarbjot Johal’s proposed takeover.

Almost a year after he was reportedly first seen watching the club – and almost nine months on from being linked with a proposed buyout – there is still no official answer as to whether it will happen or not.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Vitanic Limited, a company of which Johal is listed as a director, was issued with a First Gazette notice for compulsory strike-off at the start of the month.

Another company in which he is listed as a director, Vitanic GB Partners Limited, was served with a similar notice in June before micro company accounts, made up to July 31 last year, were published on the Companies House website yesterday.

It confirmed a total of £151,745 in current assets but with £50,000 also due to creditors inside a year.

That meant capital and reserves dropped to only £101,745 – compared to the £1.282m profit posted by the Shrimps in their accounts for the financial year ending May 2022.

Related topics:MorecambeDerek AdamsHarrogate TownLeague TwoRotherham United