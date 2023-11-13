Derek Adams said Grimsby Town were worthy winners as his Morecambe players were beaten 3-2 at Blundell Park on Saturday.

The Shrimps had got off to a flying start against a managerless home team with an Adam Mayor goal in the second minute.

However, they responded with three goals in 13 second-half minutes through Danny Rose, Kieran Green and Rekeil Pyke.

Although JJ McKiernan pulled a goal back late on, Grimsby held out to claim their fourth league win of the campaign.

Morecambe midfielder JJ McKiernan scored their second goal on Saturday Picture: Jack Taylor

Adams said: “We got off to the perfect start and that gave us a lot of confidence.

“That first period then swung Grimsby’s way. They created the better openings in the first period – a lot of good chances and we didn’t deal well with their movement and long balls.

“They certainly could have gone in ahead at half-time with the chances that they did create.

“We changed things at half-time to solidify us because we thought there would be a lot of long balls.

“That proved to be the case and we didn’t deal with the situations as well as we could have.

“From that point of view, it wasn’t a good afternoon for us.

“We didn’t play well enough this afternoon. I thought that Grimsby deserved to win.

“It was their cup final and we got Grimsby on the wrong day.”