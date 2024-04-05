Morecambe boss has familiar faces back in training

Ged Brannan is delighted to welcome back a number of Morecambe’s long-term absentees – but admitted bringing them into the starting XI is easier said than done.
By Gavin Browne
Published 5th Apr 2024, 10:04 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Shrimps host Doncaster Rovers tomorrow, looking for a third straight victory after back-to-back wins over the Easter weekend.

Despite the club’s well-documented off-field issues, they sit eighth in League Two with a two-point gap to the top seven and five games to go.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

That has been despite lengthy absences for a group of senior players at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium.

Morecambe keeper Stuart Moore has returned to training Picture: Jack TaylorMorecambe keeper Stuart Moore has returned to training Picture: Jack Taylor
Morecambe keeper Stuart Moore has returned to training Picture: Jack Taylor
Read More
Morecambe co-chairman explains EFL embargo

Keeper Stuart Moore hasn’t featured since coming off at half-time against Sutton United last October.

Donald Love’s last appearance was November’s FA Cup win at Lincoln City, while JJ McKiernan returned as an unused sub over the Easter period after being out since the New Year’s Day draw with Harrogate Town.

Farrend Rawson and Jacob Davenport have both missed the last month but, according to Brannan, there is some light at the end of the tunnel.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Speaking after training on Thursday, the Morecambe boss said: “Faz (Rawson) has trained today, Stuart has been training for a week and he’s raring to go.

“Donald is training today with Jacob but it’s going to be hard for any of the lads coming back to get in at the moment.

“What it does mean though is that there’s going to be good competition for places and, hopefully, it’ll be driving people on to perform.

“JJ was the bit of team news I was keeping quiet for Accrington (Good Friday’s win) but it wasn’t the right time for him to come on.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“He’s had another week’s work but he still won’t be 100 per cent; that’d take five or six games.

“At this time, we don’t have five or six games to get him fit so it’s about when is the best time to use him and get the best out of him.”

Related topics:ShrimpsDoncaster RoversMorecambeDonald LoveLeague Two