Morecambe boss hails their display in drawing with Plymouth Argyle

After four league and cup defeats in a row, the Shrimps claimed a well earned point against a Plymouth side now undefeated in 14 League One games.

Jonah Ayunga had fired Robinson’s players into a sixth minute lead, only for Danny Mayor to level half-a-dozen minutes later for the league leaders.

The visitors saw Ryan Hardie’s shot cleared off the line and Luke Jephcott spurn two chances as they had the better of the first half.

Morecambe manager Stephen Robinson praised his players

In contrast, it was Morecambe who looked the likelier side to score in the second period albeit without seriously testing Plymouth keeper Michael Cooper.

Robinson said: “I thought we were excellent, it was probably our most complete performance of the season.

“I thought there were some outstanding performances but we took the game to them, we had real belief and we didn’t look like a side that had lost three (league) games.

“For the neutral today, nobody would have known who was top of the league.”

Callum Jones was announced as man of the match but it was Ayunga who received a standing ovation when he was substituted late on.

The front man was a constant threat to a Plymouth side boasting League One’s third-best defensive record going into the game.

Ayunga’s goal was his second in nine appearances this season as he continues his return to full fitness following the impact injury he sustained at Blackburn Rovers.

“He’s still on his way back from injury,” Robinson said of Ayunga’s display.

“For 75, 80 minutes, he was outstanding and that’s how I like to play with two forwards and one wide player.

“He was one of many good performances.”