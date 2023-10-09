Watch more of our videos on Shots!

JJ McKiernan scored all three of the Shrimps’ goals in a fine display that was only blighted by a straight red card for James Connolly in the 37th minute, their fourth red card of the season.

Cameron McGeehan pulled a goal back in the second half for the hosts, who also saw Noah Chilvers miss a late penalty.

Nevertheless, victory made it back-to-back away wins for Adams’ squad, following on from the three points against Forest Green Rovers.

Morecambe midfielder JJ McKiernan Picture: Jack Taylor

Adams said: “The performance was outstanding and we could have won by a lot more.

“We opened them up time and time again, created a lot of chances and picked them off.

“Some of the football was unbelievable at times and we took them to the sword. We absolutely murdered them to be honest.

“The sending off meant a big shuffle but we coped well and kicked on in the second half.

“We continued to pass them off the pitch and it was fabulous for the players and the fans.

“JJ was superb. He’s found form and found a position that really suits him and we are all delighted for him.

“His third goal was outstanding and he could have had four to be honest.