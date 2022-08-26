Morecambe boss hails defensive improvements ahead of MK Dons' visit

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Shrimps conceded a division-high 88 goals in finishing two points clear of the League One relegation zone in 2021/22.

While they are yet to win a league game this season, Adams’ players have only shipped six goals in five matches.

That defensive work has also yielded clean sheets in Carabao Cup wins against Championship clubs Stoke City and Rotherham United.

Ash Hunter is one of Morecambe's longer-term injury absentees Picture: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

“Rotherham and Oxford last weekend (1-1 draw) are obviously difficult venues to go to,” Adams said.

“To draw at Oxford and win at Rotherham, with the strike forces both teams had, was excellent.

“We looked very strong defensively and that’s important because League One is a difficult league as I’ve said before.

“The issue we’ve got is a number of injuries in the forward areas, which meant we played with Arthur Gnahoua and Dylan Connolly – who are naturally wingers – up front the other night.”

Cole Stockton, Jon Obika and Ryan Cooney were among the Tuesday absentees, alongside the longer-term injuries keeping out Ash Hunter, Max Melbourne and Courtney Duffus.

It’s a case of waiting and seeing whether any of Stockton, Obika and Cooney will be available tomorrow to face the Dons, whom the Shrimps also meet in round three of this season’s Carabao Cup.

Wednesday night’s draw pitted the two teams against each other as Morecambe seek a first appearance in round four.

“Something like that happens quite often,” Adams added.

“Being drawn away to one of the big Premier League teams and that extra revenue would have been beneficial because I’d have been able to go into the transfer market.

“It’s a game against a team in the same division, it’s a winnable game and that’s what we’ll try and do.”

Tomorrow’s league game has greater significance with Morecambe second-bottom of the table, one point and one place behind their visitors.

The Dons finished third last season but lost in the play-offs, since when star performers Scott Twine and Harry Darling have departed but Will Grigg and Bradley Johnson are among the new arrivals.

Adams said: “We’ve got a good idea of how they play.