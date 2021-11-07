Morecambe boss had extra motivation to claim FA Cup victory

Aaron Wildig’s second-half goal gave the Shrimps a 1-0 win, booking their place in round two and earning £22,629 from the competition’s central prize fund.

It also snapped a seven-game winless run in all competitions; something which the manager had been made all too aware of.

Robinson admitted afterwards: “I’ve had nothing but support from people around the town - though one of the neighbours reminded me I hadn’t won a game since I moved into my house!

Morecambe celebrate Aaron Wildig's winning goal on Saturday

“I’ve had nothing but support from the directors and I thought we got our just deserts today.

“We’ve got young boys, naive boys, and it’s up to me to help them and put an arm around the shoulder.”

Victory was achieved the hard way as both sides had to deal with wet and windy weather at the Mazuma Stadium.

Rather than it being a day to get the ball down and pass it, Morecambe’s players had to show an ugly side to their game instead.

Keeper Jokull Andresson made some fine saves, while in front of him, Anthony O’Connor and Scott Wootton contributed some timely blocks.

“Without singling anybody out, the back four were very good defensively,” Robinson said.

“The two young boys in midfield, Alfie (McCalmont) and Callum (Jones), were excellent; great energy and great legs.

“We had a meeting during the week and said ‘What’s the perception of you outside this football club as a team?’

“They all told me. We were ‘How do we change that?’ and we did. That was part of it today and that’s what we have to do every single week, every single game.

“Those basics win you football matches when you’re not quite at your best and we will be better than that because we’ve proved we can pass the ball.”