Morecambe boss: Goals conceded were a disappointment
Derek Adams said his Morecambe players were ‘bitterly disappointed’ to see their impressive run of home results come to an end with a 3-0 defeat to Peterborough United.
Saturday saw the Shrimps suffer their first home defeat in 10 games, a run stretching back to October.
Results elsewhere meant they also slipped to second-bottom of the League One table, two points from safety.
It was a day when very little went right for them with the Posh scoring two deflected goals through Jack Taylor and Kwame Poku.
Those came either side of a rare goalkeeping error from Connor Ripley, who was beaten by Joe Ward’s free-kick.
At the other end, Liam Shaw had two opportunities and Farrend Rawson headed against the woodwork.
Adams said: “We are bitterly disappointed to lose our record and lose the goals in the manner we did.
“Two deflected shots go in, one goes through the goalkeeper’s legs. It makes it a very difficult task after 29 minutes of the game.
“There wasn’t a lot in the match at that moment in time and we’ve got an uphill task after that to get back into the match.
“Without Peterborough doing too much, they’re 3-0 ahead in the match.
“We had a lot of good play at times, we just couldn’t get the better of them.
“We probably needed one in the first half to get back to 3-1 before half-time – and we had moments where we could have done that.
“We had the forward players who were creating chances and getting into the box but, unfortunately for us, we haven’t been able to get the goals.”