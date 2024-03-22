Morecambe boss Ged Brannan is still a top-six believer ahead of Gillingham clash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​The Shrimps have seen their play-off hopes in League One hit in recent weeks courtesy of three defeats on the spin.

Brannan felt there were positives to take from the losses against Notts County and Wrexham.

However, last Sunday’s 3-1 defeat at Salford City and the performance was a bitter pill to swallow.

Morecambe manager Ged Brannan

But Brannan is convinced his men will be much-improved when they take on the Gills.

"The lads have been absolutely brilliant since I have been manager,” said Brannan.

"We have not had had too many days like that. We haven’t won every game but they have come of the pitch having given everything and that’s all I can ask for.

"Hopefully, we will be back at it on Saturday.”

While Morecambe have slipped to 12th in the table, Gillingham are two points and two places higher.

“We are going to have to be at the top of our game to get anything from the game,” he added.

"We know we are going to be in for a fight against Gillingham and if we are not up for it, we will get beaten.

"But if we go into it the way we have been playing at home then we will be okay.