Cole Stockton earned the Shrimps a share of the spoils with an 89th-minute leveller – his second goal in three games – after Jahmrai Clarke had put the visitors in front seven minutes earlier.

The stalemate extended Morecambe’s unbeaten run at the Mazuma Stadium to nine matches and also kept them a point from safety in the table with almost a third of the season to go.

Adams said: “I think the game probably was a fair draw for both sides, I don’t think either side created enough good opportunities in the game.

Dan Crowley in possession during Morecambe's draw with Forest Green Rovers Picture: Ian Lyon

“When a new manager comes in, he sets his stall out, and that’s what Forest Green did today.

“They were really solid. The new manager (Duncan Ferguson) has them really well drilled and they made life difficult for us.

“They denied us space and, although we had a lot of possession, we just couldn’t find the space in behind.

“At times, in the season, you have to do that because the opposition, as Forest Green probably thought about us, we’re on a very good run at home, we’ve been unbeaten for a long period of time.