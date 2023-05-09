A little more than 24 hours on from relegation, the Shrimps published a retained list which, to supporters and outsiders, looked more like a bloodbath.

It confirmed all 14 players whose deals were due to expire this summer would join the club’s five loanees in leaving the Mazuma Stadium..

The chances are some of those – Cole Stockton, Connor Ripley and Dan Crowley to name but three – would have turned down offers anyway in the hope of finding employment in League One next season.

Morecambe boss Derek Adams Picture: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

At the same time, players including Adam Smith, Andre Da Silva Mendes, Ryan Cooney, Liam Gibson, Ryan Delaney, Arthur Gnahoua and Ash Hunter could have formed the basis of a good League Two squad.

In the aftermath of Sunday’s relegation, Adams had warned the club was in limbo and, speaking on Tuesday morning, he explained more about the retained list.

He said: “We’ve got to do a retained list within a certain number of days after the last game of the season.

“With that in mind, we’re still waiting for confirmation of the wage budget for next season: we understand there’s going to be a big reduction from this season and we’re waiting for confirmation on that.

“What we weren’t able to do was offer any out-of-contract players deals for next season because, financially, we need to see where we are.

“I think the retained list has to be done a week after the last game of the season and, the thing is, we’re probably not going to have complete clarity on it in that time.

“We’ve got to make a decision and, also, we’ve got to be respectful to the players who have worked ever so hard this season under difficult circumstances.

“From a management point of view, I needed to be clear with them and allow them to move on because they need to sort out their futures as well.”

Given the present uncertainty surrounding the club’s ownership, it seems likely the Shrimps could go from having the lowest League One budget to the lowest in League Two as well.

That’s still to be determined but, as Adams admitted, a takeover – by Johal or anyone else – could see the landscape change.

He added: “I’ve been given an indication of the budget for next season – and that’s obviously why there’s no contracts being offered to the (out-of-contract) players.

“We need to find out when the club’s going to be sold because that could change things: if it’s sold to someone else, the budget may increase but we’re having to wait and see.

“What the football club is trying to do now is pay the debts it has at this moment in time, which will hopefully be concluded by the end of June.