Ged Brannan expects to hear within the next few days as to whether any of Morecambe’s remaining loanees will be recalled by their parent clubs.

Two of the Shrimps’ five season-long arrivals have already departed the Mazuma Mobile Stadium in the first week of the January transfer window.

Ethan Walker was recalled by Blackburn Rovers, having played 11 times for Morecambe, and then loaned out to Oldham Athletic.

His departure was followed by that of James Connolly, recalled by Bristol Rovers amid a number of injuries at the Memorial Stadium.

Michael Mellon has starred while on loan with Morecambe this season Picture: Jack Taylor/Morecambe FC

Of the remaining three, Michael Mellon’s goalscoring exploits mean it wouldn’t be a huge shock if he was called back by Burnley and sent out to a club higher up the pyramid.

The same goes for Eli King, depending how pleased Cardiff City are with his development, while injuries at Shrewsbury Town have triggered speculation of an early recall for Tom Bloxham.

Asked if he expected a hectic window, Brannan said: “I think it will be busy.

“I don’t know what’s going on with the loan lads yet but we’ll find out in the next fortnight.

“I don’t think their window opens until January 8 and it runs until January 15 so we’ll know more then.”

Connolly’s departure leaves Morecambe with three out-and-out central defenders in Jacob Bedeau, Farrend Rawson and Chris Stokes.

While Brannan would have liked to have kept the 22-year-old for the duration of his loan period, he was philosophical about the situation.

He added: “I think that’s part and parcel of football.

“James has been great for us and he was on board with the way we wanted to play.

“I’m disappointed to see him go but he’s gone back to a higher league club and it’s a reflection of him doing well here.”

Brannan’s first transfer window in charge has already seen Gwion Edwards come in on a deal until the end of the season.

The Shrimps’ boss is hopeful of more arrivals but played a straight bat in terms of other business to be done.

Asked which positions he wanted to strengthen, he responded: “Hopefully, there will be more to come in. It depends who we lose.