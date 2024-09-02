Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derek Adams found it hard to fault his Morecambe players after seeing them suffer a fourth successive 1-0 defeat at the start of the new League Two campaign.

Aaron Wildig’s early goal, following an error from keeper Stuart Moore, gave Newport County AFC three points at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium on Saturday.

At the other end of the pitch, the Shrimps failed to find the net for the fifth game in all competitions this year as defeat saw them remain bottom of League Two.

Having fallen behind to Wildig’s goal, the Shrimps dominated the game but were thwarted by visiting keeper Nick Townsend and saw Hallam Hope denied a goal for offside.

Morecambe manager Derek Adams Picture: Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images

Nevertheless, Adams felt that Morecambe’s overall performance had everything but the goal needed.

Speaking after Saturday’s game, the Shrimps’ manager said: “We made a huge error with the goalkeeper taking a poor touch, allowing them to score, and that has allowed them to get the win.

“Overall, I thought we were excellent from start to finish in the game and our goalkeeper hasn’t had a save to make.

“We missed some good chances today, were unfortunate to have a goal disallowed, and their goalkeeper made a number of brilliant saves to keep them in the game.

“Their centre-forward should have been sent off but nothing seems to be going our way at the moment.

“From a coaching and technical point of view, I am actually delighted with the way we are playing and improving, but we just need to be more clinical and something has to go our way.”