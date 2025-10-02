Morecambe boss doesn’t want a repeat of defensive difficulties

By Gavin Browne
Published 2nd Oct 2025, 12:21 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2025, 12:27 BST
Shrimps manager Ashvir Singh Johal Photo: James Fearn/Getty Imagesplaceholder image
Shrimps manager Ashvir Singh Johal Photo: James Fearn/Getty Images
Ashvir Singh Johal is targeting defensive improvements as Morecambe look to bounce back from a chastening week-and-a-half on Saturday.

The Shrimps head to Tamworth after three consecutive defeats against FC Halifax Town, Truro City and Gateshead.

It leaves them bottom of the National League as they head to seventh-placed Tamworth, who have taken 11 points from their last five matches.

Defensive issues have been the root cause of Morecambe’s early-season troubles with 32 goals conceded in 10 games.

Four of those came inside the opening 12 minutes of Tuesday’s 5-2 loss against Gateshead, stunning the crowd at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium.

“The first 12 minutes and the rest of the game were two completely different games,” the Morecambe boss maintained.

“That’s not the type of team we want to be, that’s not the performance we want to put out.

“Being 4-0 down after 12 minutes, that can never happen again.

“We could have got back in that game, we could have made better decisions in the final third, but the damage was done in the first 12 minutes.

“It’s not a lack of trying, the players give their all. Sometimes those things happen but they’ve happened too frequently.

“Defensively we need to improve, that’s going to be what the focus is.

“Everybody gives their all, we have to be better defensively but we will get there.

“The end of October is when we’re going to be fully ready. We’ve had 10 games, I think we’ve had 19, 20 training sessions – only three or four of those have been proper sessions; the rest have been day after a game or day before a game.”

