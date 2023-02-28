Adams, who marked a year in charge of the Shrimps for the second time last week, said the club needed to ‘get its act together’ off the pitch to support the team on it.

Amid Sarbjot Johal’s proposed takeover, the Shrimps’ boss has not hidden his frustrations this season about the lack of funds afforded to him as the club looks to consolidate in League One.

They are out of the relegation positions on goal difference, having played two more matches than fourth-bottom Accrington Stanley.

Derek Adams has had some more strong words about Morecambe's off-field situation Picture: George Wood/Getty Images

Speaking after Saturday’s defeat at Fleetwood Town, Adams said: “It’s been an extremely, extremely, extremely, extremely difficult year.

“It has been the biggest job I have ever had. I have alluded to the reasons why that has been that way, but it is difficult on the pitch and off it as well.

“We are never going to move ahead unless we move ahead off the pitch.

“I am only the manager of the club on the pitch and the club has to get its act together off the pitch and do it quite quickly.”

Reflecting on Saturday’s 1-0 defeat, against a side who spent heavily in the January window, Adams said: “I am in the unfortunate position that we don’t have the cash to go out and buy players of the calibre of Jayden Stockley and Jack Marriott like Fleetwood have done.

“As a manager or head coach, if you don’t have the money to buy players at this level, it makes it difficult and until anything changes we have to do our best with what we have.”

The Shrimps will be looking to get back to winning ways this weekend when they host in-form Bolton Wanderers

Though they have lost six on the bounce away from home, they have only had one defeat in 11 at the Mazuma Stadium.

Adams admitted: “Bolton are trying to get promotion and are in the play-off places, so it will be tough.

“They have done really well in recent times and are chasing the pack.”