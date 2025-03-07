Derek Adams does not want to see a repeat of Morecambe’s last away performance when they travel to MK Dons on Saturday.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Shrimps are back in action tomorrow as they bid to follow up their midweek home victory over AFC Wimbledon.

That win took them to within a point of League Two safety with 11 matches of the season to be played.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Morecambe’s last away trip a week ago saw a poor display enable Gillingham to end their 13-game winless run.

Morecambe skipper Yann Songo'o celebrates Tuesday's win against AFC Wimbledon Picture: Morecambe FC

They now visit a Dons team with 12 defeats from its last 17 matches and with Ben Gladwin taking interim charge after Scott Lindsey’s departure last weekend.

Adams said: “We probably should have done better at Gillingham, we could have taken something from the game.

“We didn’t do enough because there was nothing in the match, so to get three points the other night was very pleasing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“MK Dons is always a really nice stadium to go to; they have changed manager in the past week so what will they do, will they change formation or personnel?

“They had 71 per cent possession the other night at Accrington but lost 2-0. That’s their style of play and it’s been successful for them over the years.”

Tomorrow’s match would also be an ideal time for Adams’ players to end their awful run of results on the road.

They have lost their last seven away games in all competitions, ironically just as their home results have picked up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having waited until the start of the year to win a league game at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium, the Shrimps have won four of the last seven on home soil.

“Home has always been good for us before,” Adams said.

“We had a lot of difficult games to play in that period and were close in a number of situations.

“We did well away from home earlier in the season and we know that we need to keep picking up wins.

“Going into the last 11 games of the season, wins are really important because you can close the gap on the teams above you and you can pull away as well.

“We all know the position we’re in and we’ve got to continue doing what we’ve been doing.”