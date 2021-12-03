Morecambe boss challenges players to avoid FA Cup upset at Buxton

Having defeated Newport County AFC in round one, the Shrimps travel to Buxton to face the lowest-ranked side left in this season’s competition.

Tomorrow’s hosts ply their trade at step seven, four below Morecambe, in the Northern Premier League Premier Division.

The match is being shown live on BBC One and Robinson has reminded the Shrimps’ squad as to why that is the case.

Morecambe striker Cole Stockton remains a doubt for tomorrow's FA Cup trip

He said: “We aren’t on TV because we play good football or they want to watch us, it’s because they want an upset.

“We’ve told the players to show them how good a team we are, put ourselves in the spotlight, and make sure we’re in the draw for round three by the end of the day.”

Morecambe go into tomorrow’s game having seen Jon Obika, Aaron Wildig and Kyle Letheren come through unscathed from Tuesday’s Central League Cup tie against Preston North End.

Cole Stockton, who missed last weekend’s defeat to MK Dons, with a hamstring injury, remains a doubt.

Whoever plays will come up against a Buxton side who have only lost one of 18 league games so far.

Their squad includes former Premier League defender Ben Turner and a one-time Northern Ireland international whom Robinson knows well.

He said: “Jamie Ward is someone I’ve worked with at international level.

“He’s a good lad, someone I stay in touch with all the time – we even lived next door to each other during the Northern Ireland training camp for Euro 2016 – and he’s a very good player.”