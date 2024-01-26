Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Shrimps look to back up last weekend’s win at MK Dons against a Colchester team sitting third-bottom of League Two, five points clear of the relegation positions.

Danny and Nicky Cowley took charge earlier this month, picking up draws in their first two matches against Swindon Town and Bradford City.

The Cowleys are the third different management team the U’s have had this season, following the reigns of Ben Garner and Matthew Etherington.

Morecambe return to action against Colchester United tomorrow Picture: Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

They have had a busy transfer window so far, signing three players, and are deploying a different approach to their predecessor.

Asked what changes he’d been able to glean, Brannan said: “It’s not going to be the same as last week’s game.

“We’ve watched the videos and they have totally changed the way they play, it’s a very different type of football now.

“They have brought some good players in and it’s certainly going to be a test.”

Morecambe have at least had the benefit of a free midweek following the postponement of Tuesday’s scheduled home match with Crewe Alexandra.

Heavy rain as a result of Storm Jocelyn meant a waterlogged pitch and a night off, leaving Brannan dismayed but also philosophical.

“It was a disappointment when the game was off the other day,” he admitted.

“Confidence was flying but you can’t do anything about the rain, it was absolutely horrendous up here to be fair.

“The pitch isn’t too bad now, considering what the weather’s been like, but we were due to have two home games in a few days and six points from those games would have been great.”

One player who would have hoped Tuesday’s match went ahead was Charlie Brown, whose winner at MK Dons made it goals in consecutive games.

Having replaced new signing Ged Garner at Stadium MK, the 24-year-old followed up his equaliser against Mansfield Town with a stunning strike.

That made it three from nine appearances in all and left Brannan admitting he was in the frame for a starting spot on Saturday.

The manager said: “I hope he scores another one like that on Saturday!