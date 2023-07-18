The Shrimps head to Southport (7.30pm) for their second pre-season outing, having lost at Warrington Town last weekend.

It’s the second of five scheduled warm-up matches – unless the postponed game at Workington AFC can be rearranged – as Adams’ squad continues to gel.

The Morecambe boss has embarked on another overhaul ahead of a League Two campaign in which almost half the division has hopes of an automatic promotion place.

Derek Adams has overhauled Morecambe's squad over the course of the summer Picture: George Wood/Getty Images

That includes the promoted pair of Wrexham and Notts County, as well as Stockport County, Gillingham, Mansfield Town, Bradford City and Salford City.

Normally, the teams coming down from League One would be fancied to stake a claim for an immediate return.

In Morecambe’s case, their preparation comes against continual off-field limbo with no sign of a resolution to Sarbjot Johal’s would-be takeover and no clarification as to whether the ‘support package’ announced in May has boosted Adams’ budget or not.

While it seems likely that most League Two clubs will have more money at their disposal, Adams reiterated cash doesn’t always equal success.

He said: “With that comes additional pressure as they have to be looking to get out of the division.

“There will be a lot of change in League Two next year, there will be teams coming in who have got to do well because of the money they have spent.

“Money isn’t everything but it certainly helps you to get the players in – though we have shown in the past we can be very competitive.”

After Tuesday’s trip to Southport, another non-league team awaits as Morecambe visit Burscough this weekend.

As it stands, pre-season then ends with games against Blackpool (July 25) and Wigan Athletic (July 29) at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium.

What leaps out is the progressive step up in quality Morecambe face before the season opener against Walsall on August 5.

“It’s deliberate to do that,” Adams said.

“We’ve got the away games against teams in the local area and then the two games at home.

