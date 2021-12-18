Morecambe boss believes Fleetwood Town draw was a fair result

A match played in increasingly foggy conditions saw both teams huff and puff in attack with clear chances at a premium.

Both sides did have an opportunity to break the deadlock, Shayden Morris having an effort kept out by Morecambe keeper Kyle Letheren, while his opposite number, Alex Cairns, thwarted Cole Stockton late on.

The draw, coupled with Shrewsbury Town’s win against Cheltenham Town, means the Shrimps head into the Christmas period in the relegation spots, two points from safety.

Morecambe's coaching staff saw their side take a point against Fleetwood Town

Robinson said: “I think it was probably a fair result.

“We defended very well and kept a clean sheet for the first time in a long time.

“I thought the back three were outstanding but there was a great chance for Cole to go and win it, which you expect him to take.

“I’m sure Cole expected to get the goal but he’s carried us for most of the season, so we can forgive him a little bit for that!

“We will take it (the point and clean sheet) as a positive and that’s the start of how we need to play to take points.”

Morecambe had gone into the game, hoping for only their second league victory in a dozen outings.

They were forced into a defensive reshape as, although they played with a back three again, injuries to Scott Wootton and Ryan Delaney meant Ryan McLaughlin was switched from full-back into the centre of defence.

That meant skipper Anthony O’Connor was flanked by McLaughlin and Liam Gibson, both of whom would normally play wider out.

Further forward, Jon Obika managed 56 minutes on his home debut after a long-term absence with injury.

“We are very short in there,” Robinson said of his central defensive options.

“We had four full-backs on the pitch, which suits us to an extent, because we have a lot of pace in one against ones which allows us to press.

“We defended well as a team and we worked hard as a team.

“Jon will be a very good signing when he gets those minutes under his belt.

“It was quite fast and furious, he will be sharper for that game and, hopefully, we will see more of him going forward.”