Morecambe boss believes a first league win is looming
Adams saw his side earn a third successive draw as they shared the spoils with Notts County last weekend.
Their 1-1 draw at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium could have been three points, but Jamie Stott’s late strike was adjudged not to have crossed the line; though TV cameras suggested otherwise.
The point lifted the Shrimps off the bottom of the League Two table as they overtook Accrington Stanley, their opponents this weekend.
Before that, however, is a third home game in four when they host Bradford City this evening (7.45pm).
Adams said: “We can’t keep playing the way we are and not getting the rewards – and I think the players have shown that.
“The amount of chances we created against a top side like Notts County and our comebacks against Fleetwood and Colchester showed what this team is all about.
“It’s hard to take sometimes and we are definitely due a win, which would help us move further forward in the league table.
“As we go forward, we have to play with the same spirit and determination.
“What is coming through is that we have players who can play in different positions and that is standing us in good stead.”
Lee Angol had given Morecambe the lead at the weekend with his first league goal for the club.
However, injury meant he departed proceedings just after the half-hour; something which Adams felt was crucial.
He added: “I thought that we deserved to go ahead in the game and we did with a great ball into the box.
“It looked like we were going to go on and extend that lead, maybe make it two, three goals in that first half.
“Unfortunately, Lee picks up an injury. We had to make a substitution and that does change the flow of the game because I thought he was having an excellent game up to then.
“Jordan (Slew) comes on, he’s a different type of player to Lee but he did well and, eventually, they get back into the game late on.
“They’re going to get that, they’re going to create openings. You don’t go a whole match without creating openings.”