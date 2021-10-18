Morecambe boss asks fans for contributions to good causes instead of his FA fine

Last week saw the Shrimps’ boss handed a £1,000 fine after being sent to the stands during their 4-3 defeat against Wycombe Wanderers at the start of the month.

There had been a suggestion that supporters could contribute to a collection on Robinson’s behalf.

That precedent was set in January 2017 when supporters clubbed together to pay Jim Bentley’s £1,000 fine and costs after he was sent off in the aftermath of Alex Kenyon’s red card against Cheltenham Town a month earlier.

Morecambe manager Stephen Robinson

However, the Shrimps Trust issued a statement on social media at the weekend ,outlining Robinson’s response to the idea this time around.

It said: “We are aware of suggestions and requests from Shrimps supporters to raise a collection to contribute towards Stephen Robinson’s recent fine from the FA, similar to that which was organised on behalf of Jim Bentley in 2017.

“We have made contact with a representative of the club with regard to this matter, who has then consulted with Stephen.

“He hugely appreciates the gesture from the fans but would rather that any money raised goes to a good local cause.

“Following Stephen’s preference, we will be looking to organise a joint collection for Morecambe Bay Foodbank and Lancashire Mind at the next home game versus Plymouth Argyle on Saturday 23rd October 2021.”