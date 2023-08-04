After last season’s relegation, the Shrimps start life back in League Two by welcoming Walsall to the Mazuma Mobile Stadium.

The club’s last appearance in the bottom tier came in 2020/21 when, barring two games, supporters were in lockdown as their team won promotion to League One for the first time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pundits have tipped Adams’ players to finish somewhere in the bottom eight after a summer which saw 14 departures and 13 new faces – amid a proposed takeover that still hasn’t been resolved.

Morecambe's last League Two season ended with victory in the play-off final (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

In contrast, the Morecambe boss is bullish about his players’ prospects over the next few months.

When asked what would constitute a successful season, Adams said: “We’re looking to try and get promoted.

“We understand that we’ve got the lowest budget in the league but we had the lowest budget last time and we won promotion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It doesn’t matter about the finances, we’ve got to try and do our best to be in the mix.”

As well as its mainly northern bias this season, League Two is also notable for a number of clubs who have either big names, big budgets or big aspirations – or all three.

It promises to be a competitive division, though that doesn’t come as a surprise to Morecambe’s boss.

Adams said: “I think that’s been the case for a number of seasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s a number of teams who have been in this division – or League One – and found it difficult to get out.

“It doesn’t matter how big a name you are, how much money you’ve got or how much you’ve spent.”

First up are Walsall, who have a new head coach in Mat Sadler after his spell in interim charge at the end of last season.

Sadler has also had a busy summer with 12 departures and 10 arrivals, one of whom is striker Danny Johnson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He netted 15 times in 30 games while on loan from Mansfield Town last season

“They have appointed someone who has been there a number of seasons,” Adams said of tomorrow’s visitors.