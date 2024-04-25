Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Shrimps head to Swindon Town after a desperately underwhelming last seven weeks on and off the pitch.

Eight defeats in 10 have seen them drop from eighth, out of the League Two play-off places on goal difference, down to 16th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They have also had a three-point deduction and are under an embargo, meaning an impasse in contract talks with players.

Morecambe boss Ged Brannan Picture: Jack Taylor

Against that backdrop, Brannan has been linked with a return to Accrington Stanley as an assistant to their new boss, John Doolan.

When asked what his future held, Brannan – who signed an 18-month deal when replacing Derek Adams last November – responded: “I’m a positive person, I’m happy and I’ve loved every minute of being here.

“Where I’m sitting (in his office), I’ve got 24 players on the board.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s one player signed on (Charlie Brown), nine or 10 were offered contracts two or three months ago – and none of them can sign (because of the embargo) – and they all have other options.

“We will see what happens in the next week or so, we will see what the board says.

“There’s an embargo, there’s no budget and one player for next season, so what would you do?

“If we start next season with a young squad and lose five or six games, then who gets sacked?