Day one saw Morecambe play 12 added minutes in the second half against Walsall, following on from four in the opening period.

The issue has also raised its head overseas with Barcelona and Getafe playing another 26 minutes last weekend: 10 in the first half and 16 in the second.

There has been a noticeable increase in the amount of added time played so far this season Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Adams’ Carlisle United counterpart, Paul Simpson, had outlined his concerns after they played 13 extra minutes at the end of their draw with Fleetwood Town on day one.

Simpson claimed the added time could risk players’ welfare, citing an increased risk of injury and greater demands being placed on them in training to ensure an adequate fitness level.

It’s a position with which Adams sympathises, though his concern is about the mental effects on players.

The Morecambe boss said: “I can understand why they want to increase ball in play, but they have got to understand the mental side of the game as well.

“How long a game goes on affects players mentally. They’re on their feet, on the pitch, for longer and we do play a lot of games in the lower leagues in England.

“It’s fair enough if the thought process was just maybe for the top end, where the Premier League play 38 games – but we’re playing 46.

“OK, some have Champions League and European games to play as well – and we all understand what the thought process is behind having longer ball in play – but there’s areas to address.”

The opening week of the season also saw Burnley loanee Michael Mellon score his first senior goal when netting in Morecambe’s Carabao Cup defeat at Rotherham United.

Mellon gave the Shrimps the lead, breaking the deadlock in his 10th professional match, before Adams’ players were eventually beaten in a shootout.

The 19-year-old has added responsibility this season, having been given the job of Morecambe’s matchday penalty taker.

Adams said: “He can score goals, we see that in training every day.