Morecambe boss Adams in running for manager of month award

By Peter Storey
Published 10th Dec 2024, 11:11 BST
Updated 10th Dec 2024, 11:17 BST
​Morecambe boss Derek Adams has been nominated for November's Sky Bet League Two Manager of the Month award.

The Shrimps’ first away league win of the month came against Harrogate Town in dramatic fashion where the hosts thought they had rescued a point late on, until Harvey Macadam spoiled the party with a 96th-minute winner.

Morecambe secured a second win from three games with a 3-2 victory against Swindon Town at the County Ground.

Adams faces competition from Crewe Alexandra’s Lee Bell, MK Dons’ Scott Lindsey and Carlisle United’s Mike Williamson.

The winners will be announced on Friday, with the judging panel comprising of former Barnsley manager Danny Wilson, Sky Sports’ EFL expert Don Goodman, and Sky Bet EFL trader Ivor Davies.

