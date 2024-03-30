Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Shrimps secured a 2-1 win on Good Friday, ending a run of four successive defeats and putting themselves back in the League Two play-off hunt.

Second-half goals from Nelson Khumbeni and Charlie Brown put them in control before Lewis Shipley set up a tense finish by pulling one back late on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nevertheless, Morecambe held out to move back within three points of the top seven.

Morecambe boss Ged Brannan Picture: Ben Roberts/Getty Images

Brannan said: “I thought we dominated the game in the first half and got ahead, but they came right back at us and made it really tough for us; especially in the nine minutes of injury time at the end.

“The first goal was always going to be important and we got it with a fantastic move and a great finish from Nelson Khumbeni.

“I am made up for him with his goal because he has worked so hard since he has come in and he deserved that goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We got a second with a good free-kick from Charlie Brown and that was vital.

“We needed some sort of result today, for us and for my own pride. We have lost four in a row but, in that time, we have played some good football without getting the results and the three points put us right back in the mix.