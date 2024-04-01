Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Only Charlie Brown has been confirmed as signing a new deal so far, having agreed a contract until 2025 with the option for another year.

Morecambe boss Ged Brannan agreed a new deal with Charlie Brown last month Picture: Morecambe FC

Though the Shrimps are under an EFL embargo in relation to regulation 17.3, relating to amounts due to HMRC, it doesn’t prevent them from offering contracts to players.

EFL guidance, however, says it will be dependent on a club’s individual circumstances and will be determined by the league.

When asked if any other players were ready to follow Brown’s lead and commit to the club, Brannan was optimistic.

He said: “We have got a few who are ready to sign.

“We’ll have to wait and see what happens with that but I’m hopeful.”

It is some promising news for Morecambe as they prepare for Monday’s match with Barrow AFC at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium.

They warmed up with victory at Accrington Stanley on Good Friday, snapping their four-match losing streak in League Two.

Nelson Khumbeni and Brown inevitably attracted the headlines by scoring Morecambe’s goals but keeper Archie Mair also played a starring role.

The Norwich City loanee made some crucial saves in helping the Shrimps to a ninth away win of the season.

It came a week after the 23-year-old was criticised for a couple of costly mistakes in Morecambe’s home loss to Gillingham.

While acknowledging criticism is part and parcel of being a footballer, Brannan felt any negativity should be kept in proportion.

The Morecambe boss said of his keeper: “He’s been great, he’s had one bad game.

“Some people forget some of the saves he’s made before and can’t wait to point the finger.

“He’s a young lad who’s still learning the game, bearing in mind he hasn’t played in the EFL before.