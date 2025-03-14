Morecambe eye a first league double of the season tomorrow as Derek Adams hopes home advantage will be pivotal in their fight to avoid relegation.

The Shrimps welcome Barrow AFC to the Mazuma Mobile Stadium with 10 games remaining to try and save their EFL status.

Last weekend’s loss at MK Dons, coupled with Tranmere Rovers’ defeat of Bromley, leaves Adams’ players four points from safety.

They look to close the gap with another three points against Barrow, whom they defeated in October to collect a first league win of the campaign.

Morecambe striker Ged Garner is unavailable to face his parent club Barrow AFC on Saturday Picture: Morecambe FC

Tomorrow’s hosts have since changed boss, with former Solihull Moors manager Andy Whing having picked up five wins and as many defeats from his first 10 games in charge.

Adams said: “That tells you how tight and unpredictable the league can be.

“We’ve been very competitive against the top teams and have had a really difficult run of late, while Barrow are coming off a couple of really good results (wins over Notts County and Accrington Stanley).

“We’ve now got to do well against the teams who are in and about us, though Barrow are going to be safe this season.

“They have changed their formation slightly (since Whing’s arrival). They started playing 4-2-3-1 and did well, then went to 3-5-2, and now it’s more of a 3-4-2-1 – so it shows there are different options.

“However, we have to use our advantage at home. We won our last game at home against AFC Wimbledon and we’ve got to back that up.”

Adams will be without striker Ged Garner, who is ineligible to face his parent club under the terms of his loan from Barrow.

There may be better news, however, concerning defender Luke Hendrie who underwent a scan after picking up an injury against AFC Wimbledon a week-and-a-half ago.

“He’s got an issue that really needs resting but we’re going to assess it,” Adams said of the 30-year-old.

“Luke wants to try and continue to play – which is full credit to him – but we’re going to have to see how he feels.

“He hasn’t trained since last week, so we will give him a chance to see how he copes.”