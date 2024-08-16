Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Derek Adams wants to see an improvement as his Morecambe players prepare for a first home game of the season tomorrow.

Four goals conceded and none scored have made for a tough first few days as a revamped squad looks to gel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We always knew it was going to be difficult with two away games,” Adams said.

Morecambe were beaten at Huddersfield Town on Tuesday Picture: Bruce Rollinson

“The Walsall game, we didn’t cause them enough trouble; we didn’t have that cutting edge.

“We didn’t pass the ball quickly enough, sharply enough, to get opportunities on goal which was something we’ve been good at in pre-season.

“Huddersfield were obviously coming off a very good win against Peterborough and it wasn’t going to be easy anyway, never mind conceding after 30 seconds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I thought the players responded well and limited Huddersfield to very few big chances but the goals we gave away were really poor.”

Tomorrow sees the Shrimps face a Gillingham team fancied to be among the League Two title contenders this season.

They started with victory over Carlisle United before, like Morecambe, they made changes in midweek and exited the Carabao Cup at Swansea City.

Acknowledging the threat posed by tomorrow’s visitors, Adams hopes the Shrimps can continue the home form which has underpinned his previous spells in charge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The manager has overseen 69 home matches in Leagues One and Two, which have brought 31 wins and only 15 defeats.

He said: “It’s an opportunity for us, in front of a good home crowd, but it’s up to ourselves to get opportunities on goal.

“We’ve added a lot of players, which we had to do, and they have combined really well with good competition for places.

“We want to start the game well, put Gillingham under pressure, but we have to be better in passing the ball and creating chances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Gillingham have added a number of good players in the summer, alongside the players they had already brought in.

“It’s our first home game of the season and we will be ready for it.

“We’ve learned a lot in the last two games, and in pre-season, and we need to be ready for the challenge.”