Morecambe assistant boss handed FA betting misconduct charge

Morecambe assistant manager John McMahon has been charged by the Football Association with misconduct in relation to betting.
By Gavin Browne
Published 8th Feb 2024, 08:39 GMT
An FA statement, which appeared on the @FAspokesperson X account yesterday, said it was alleged McMahon had breached FA Rule E1(b) by betting on football matches 251 times between November 30, 2019 and October 14, 2023.

McMahon, who has only recently returned to the Mazuma Mobile Stadium after a period of absence following surgery in December, has until today to respond.

Morecambe assistant boss John McMahon Picture: Adrian Dennis/AFP via Getty ImagesMorecambe assistant boss John McMahon Picture: Adrian Dennis/AFP via Getty Images
Morecambe assistant boss John McMahon Picture: Adrian Dennis/AFP via Getty Images
In response, Morecambe issued a brief statement acknowledging the situation.

It said: “Morecambe Football Club acknowledges the FA’s statement regarding the charge made against John McMahon.

“As this is an ongoing matter, we will be making no further comment at this time.”

The news was announced 24 hours after the postponement of Morecambe’s trip to Walsall on Tuesday because of a waterlogged pitch.

That has now been rearranged for Tuesday, February 20 (7.45pm).

