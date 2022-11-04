The Shrimps travel to Hillsborough to take on their League One rivals this evening looking to progress although the task looks daunting.

The Owls are arguably the biggest club in the competition at this stage having won it three times in their history.

They are currently riding high in third place in the League One table and are on a seven-match unbeaten streak.

Action from the Shrimps' home defeat by Sheffield Wednesday in September (photo: Morecambe FC)

Wednesday have already beaten Morecambe this season, enjoying a 3-0 success at the Mazuma Stadium in September.

And the only time the two teams have met in the FA Cup previously, it was the Owls who came out on top 2-1 in 2010.

However, the Shrimps will head to Yorkshire in good spirits having earned a win and two draws from their past three games, including Tuesday’s night 1-1 scoreline against Derby County at home.

The game has been rescheduled to tonight as Wednesday’s city rivals United are at home to Burnley in the Championship tomorrow afternoon.

"We have probably got the toughest game to go to – Sheffield Wednesday away,” said Adams.

"They are one of the biggest clubs in this division and really shouldn’t be in this division.

"But we are coming off some really good performances.

"The win against Barnsley who were sixth in the table at the time away; drawing away from home at Wycombe and then the other night against Derby which i thought was a fantastic performance to come away with a 1-1 draw.

"We are going to have to do exactly the same against Sheffield Wednesday.

"We understand the abundance of talent which they have in their squad.

"But it is the FA Cup – they might make changes to their squad as they have another big game against Southampton coming up in the League Cup on Wednesday night.

In terms of his squad, Adams revealed that Jake Taylor and Max Melbourne are closing in on a return to full training but will not be available this evening.

