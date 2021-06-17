Morecambe are hoping to decrease season ticket prices for the new campaign

The announcement came as the club unveiled season ticket prices for their first campaign at League One level in 2021/22.

The roadmap out of lockdown meant no regular season matches were played in front of supporters at the Mazuma Stadium.

Only the play-off semi-final second leg with Tranmere Rovers saw supporters witness a ‘live’ game during 2020/21, albeit in front of a limited attendance.

Morecambe's play-off semi-final second leg with Tranmere Rovers was the only match in front of fans at the Mazuma Stadium in 2020/21

Announcing the refund offer, a club statement said: “The club hugely appreciates the loyalty and support shown by Shrimps’ fans throughout last season and recognises that, whilst iFollow allowed everyone to watch our promotion campaign, this was no substitute for seeing games in person at the Mazuma Stadium.

“The club understands that some fans may not want to take up this offer, and therefore commits to ensuring that any refunds not claimed will be added to the funds already raised by the Shrimps Trust through the ‘Raise the Roof’ campaign to cover the area behind the Bartercard Stand and improve the matchday experience for all.”

The aim now is to build on the feelgood factor generated by last season’s promotion.

With that in mind, the club has revealed that season ticket prices won’t go up for next season.

Instead, the aim is to decrease prices based on how many season tickets are sold, with the aim being to become the best value season ticket in league football.

Prices have been broken down into three different levels, depending on whether more than 500, 750 or 1,000 season tickets have been purchased.

In terms of standing season tickets, U14s will pay a flat fee of £20 while 14 to 17-year-olds will be charged £50.

For 18 to 22-year-olds, the price will be £130 for more than 500 season tickets sold, £125 for more than 750 and £120 for more than 1,000.

Adult and concessionary rates will start at £195 before dropping to £175 and £150 if the targets are hit.

As for seated season tickets in blocks C2, D and E, it will again be £20 for U14s but £70 for 14 to 17-year-olds.

The 18 to 22-year-old supporter’s fee starts at £205 before potentially dropping to £200 and then £195.

Adults and concessions begin at £300 but could be reduced to £275 and then to £250.

Season tickets for block C premier will cost a flat £420 across all age groups and all levels of demand as they include suite access, which isn’t included in the other deals.

Season ticket holders in blocks C1 and C2 will be contacted by the club to discuss their options.

Should the club fail to hit its targets, then prices will revert to 2020/2021 levels.

The club said: “To achieve the lowest possible prices, we are going to need the support of everyone who loves the football club.

“Having set out the club’s vision to be sustainable and competitive at League One level by 2024, we now need to accelerate every part of the plan to achieve that vision in the coming season.

“We need you to tell your family, friends, workmates, neighbours, and anyone you meet in the whole North Lancashire and South Cumbria area that the Mazuma Stadium is the place to be on matchdays.

“The more that get involved the better the deal for everyone, in what has the potential to be the best collective bargain in the whole of football.”