The decision, made by an Independent Disciplinary Commission, follows last December’s announcement which saw the club and its owner, Jason Whittingham, charged with failing to adhere to the terms of an Agreed Decision.

Whittingham was also required to deposit an amount equal to 125 per cent of the forecast monthly wage bill in a designated club account.

Following the failure to keep the account at the required levels, the suspended three-point deduction has now been activated.

Whittingham has also been fined £10,000, payable immediately, while a suspended fine of £20,000 has also been imposed – to be activated on May 31, 2024 – unless he complies in full with his obligation to replenish the deposit account under the terms of the Agreed Decision dated August 17, 2023.

The IDC’s decision and written reasons are available to view on EFL.com but a Morecambe statement said: “The club’s board express their significant disappointment at the outcome of the hearing.”

Speaking at February’s fans’ forum, Morecambe CEO Ben Sadler had said he felt the club had put together a ‘really robust’ case as to why there shouldn’t be any points deduction or sanction.