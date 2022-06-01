Morecambe appoint former Plymouth Argyle chief scout as their new head of recruitment

Strong, who begins his role with the club today, links up with manager Derek Adams for the third time.

The pair had been team-mates during their time in Scotland at Motherwell before Strong was appointed as chief scout during Adams’ managerial spell at Plymouth Argyle.

That saw them promoted to Sky Bet League One during Strong’s first season at the Pilgrims.

Strong replaces Martin Foyle, who had left that role in April having only joined the club the previous November.

The 46-year-old has recently spent three-and-a-half years at League Two side Salford City, also as their head of recruitment.

Adams said: “Greg has agreed to join the football department here at Morecambe Football Club as head of recruitment.

"He has a strong track record of identifying players in the EFL and has terrific contacts within the game.

“I previously employed Greg as chief scout while I was the manager at Plymouth Argyle FC and I am delighted he has rejoined me at the Shrimps.

“We have important summer and winter transfer windows coming up.

“I am looking forward to seeing you all at our first pre-season friendly against Stalybridge Celtic on Tuesday 7 July, where some of our new signings will be on show.”

Strong’s playing career lasted two decades, also taking in spells with clubs including Wigan Athletic, Blackpool, Bolton Wanderers, Hull City, Livingston and Dundee.