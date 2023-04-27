News you can trust since 1886
Morecambe announce a further contribution into the club

Morecambe have confirmed a further contribution from Sarb Capital as the club prepares for its penultimate match of the season this weekend.

By Gavin Browne
Published 27th Apr 2023, 21:29 BST- 1 min read

The development comes a month after would-be owner Sarbjot Johal reportedly injected a six-figure sum into the club amid the late payment of March’s wages.

This latest news also emerged fewer than 48 hours before the Shrimps’ final home match of the season, with the club aiming to avoid relegation from League One.

A club statement issued on Thursday evening said: “We are pleased to report that Sarb Capital Limited have made a further significant contribution into the club this week that enables the team to focus on the key games ahead of us.

The Shrimps play their last home game of the season on Saturday
The Shrimps play their last home game of the season on Saturday
“The club’s survival in League One is of paramount importance and this gesture of goodwill from Sarb Capital allows focus to remain on that goal.

“The board, and owner Bond Group, are extremely pleased to acknowledge Sarbjot’s contribution and he has our gratitude, not least because he has made this commitment to the club whilst the takeover process remains ongoing.

“This demonstrates the connection that Mr Johal already has and feels towards the club and its supporters.

“Many of you will have seen him at fixtures up and down the country attending matches to appreciate what this club means to the fans.”

Morecambe was prepared for sale by the owner, Bond Group Investments, in September of last year.

Johal was first linked with a takeover at the start of the year but his proposed acquisition shows no sign of being concluded one way or another for now.

