Derek Adams says Morecambe need to take the momentum from their FA Cup exploits into the league over the next few weeks.

Despite winning two of their last three, Adams’ players are bottom of League Two as they go into a December period that sees them play six times.

The first of those matches comes tonight at Tranmere Rovers before Saturday’s game against Grimsby Town at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium.

Morecambe are still to win at home in the league this season, with Adams looking to repeat Saturday’s FA Cup success over Bradford City.

Morecambe manager Derek Adams Picture: Jack Taylor

He said: “Saturday’s victory over Bradford was important for a number of reasons but it was great to get a home win.

“All our wins have come away from home so far, which is not ideal, but there will come a stage when we win a number of games at home because our performances have been good.

“We know home wins are important because supporters want to see their team win football matches like they did on Saturday.

“We have seen some exciting games at the Mazuma, like the one against Bradford in the league, but we didn’t take our chances to win the game and we all know that needs to change.”

Adams also maintains there are signs that his players are making progress.

He said: “Collectively we have become better in certain situations.

“We have had really good performances throughout the season with only really one game, I think, where we dropped off and I do see a lot of improvement.

”I look at someone like Rhys Williams coming in on loan. He had a slow start but is now pushing up and performing well because he has had game time, which has helped him gain experience and confidence.

“We have Luke Hendrie, who has been outstanding, and Jamie Stott playing in a different role and taking over as vice-captain.

“Adam Lewis has taken over set plays and shown us what a great left foot he has, while Ben Tollitt is scoring goals and creating assists.

“There are lots of others I could mention too but progress is definitely being made and we need to make sure that continues.”