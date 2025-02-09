Morecambe suffered a second away defeat of the week as they went down to promotion-chasing Notts County at Meadow Lane on Saturday.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Individual errors at both ends again proved costly as two second-half goals gave the Magpies victory.

Derek Adams made five changes to the side that started at Newport, with goalkeeper Ryan Schofield handed a debut and returns for Lee Angol, Rhys Williams, Paul Lewis and Gwion Edwards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Schofield made a superb save on five minutes to palm away a stinging Charlie Whitaker effort.

Lee Angol hit the woodwork for Morecambe at Notts County Picture: Morecambe FC

The home side should have taken the lead two minutes later but Alassana Jatta headed wide from six yards.

After a sluggish start, the Shrimps forced their way into the game and looked a threat.

David Tutonda’s cross took the slightest of deflections off Jacob Bedeau, taking the ball away from Andy Dallas who then tested home keeper Alex Bass with a neat shot on the turn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Curtis Edwards and Dallas looped efforts over before the Shrimps created a golden chance to open the scoring.

Angol was put through on goal but, from an acute angle, hit the foot of the post when he should have done better.

The home side had the best opening at the start of the second period as Kellan Gordon’s effort was well saved by Schofield.

Dallas then saw a shot saved by Bass before he curled another effort just wide from the edge of the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morecambe matched the Magpies until a mistake proved costly once again on 66 minutes.

Schofield made a mess of a Will Jarvis cross, scooping the ball straight to Whitaker who accepted the gift.

Morecambe should have been level five minutes later when a lovely move saw substitute Marcus Dackers played through, but he failed to beat Bass who saved with his legs.

It proved another big miss for the Shrimps, who conceded again 13 minutes from time when Jatta took control of a long ball and rounded Schofield to slot home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Notts County: Bass, Gordon (Johnson 81), McDonald, Bedeau, Platt, Jones (Jarvis 25), Whitaker, Palmer, Edwards (Grant 73), Jatta (Hinchy 81), Abbott. Subs not used: Slocombe, Cundy, Cisse.

Morecambe: Schofield, Hendrie, Taylor, Williams, Tutonda, Edwards, Macadam, Angol (Dackers 46), Dallas, P Lewis, Cooke (Tollitt 82). Subs not used: Burgoyne, White, Stott, Hope, Songo’o.

Referee: Paul Marsden.

Attendance: 9,909.