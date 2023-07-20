Having already revealed a move for Jacob Davenport, the Shrimps then outlined the arrival of the Shrewsbury Town striker.

Standing at 6ft 5in, the 19-year-old had been part of Leicester City’s youth system before joining Shrewsbury in 2018.

In that time, he has made 81 appearances for the club and started 24 of 66 matches in League One, scoring five times in all competitions.

Tom Bloxham has joined Morecambe on loan from Shrewsbury Town Picture: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

He is the 12th signing of the summer for Morecambe boss Derek Adams, who said: “Tom is a player we were aware of in League One and somebody we kept an eye on and tracked.

“When we knew there was a possibility this could happen, we were keen to accelerate that process and bring Tom to Morecambe for the season.

“I also have to thank Shrewsbury Town for working with us to make this happen.

“He has a terrific number of games behind him for such a young player.

“He is also a big physical threat for us and gives us a different dimension to what we already have.”

Bloxham is a familiar face to the Morecambe camp, having featured as a substitute in three of the four League One games between Shrewsbury and the Shrimps during the 2021/22 and 2022/23 seasons.

He complements another loan arrival in Burnley striker Michael Mellon as the Shrimps prepare for life back in League Two.

Despite having played all of his senior football in the third tier, Morecambe’s latest arrival has no qualms about dropping down a level this time around.

Bloxham said: “I am excited for this challenge. I wanted to come and test myself in a different environment this season and I am looking forward to being part of the Morecambe squad for the League Two campaign.