News you can trust since 1886
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down

Morecambe add former Watford youngster to their squad

Morecambe have announced their latest summer signing with the arrival of Northern Ireland U21 international JJ McKiernan.
By Gavin Browne
Published 1st Jul 2023, 10:30 BST- 1 min read

The midfielder has signed a one-year deal with the Shrimps following his departure from Watford.

McKiernan (21) had a loan spell at Bohemians before helping Eastleigh to ninth place in the National League last season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Morecambe boss Derek Adams said: “JJ is still a young, raw talent but we believe we can help him develop here.

New Morecambe signing JJ McKiernan Picture: Morecambe FCNew Morecambe signing JJ McKiernan Picture: Morecambe FC
New Morecambe signing JJ McKiernan Picture: Morecambe FC
Most Popular
Read More
Morecambe maintain stadium sponsorship

“He comes with a variety of experiences at different levels and our job is to help him continue his progression in men’s senior football.

“We are delighted that JJ has joined us, and we look forward to seeing what he can achieve at Morecambe FC.”

Having been a college student, McKiernan was recommended for a trial with Watford following his performance for Andover Town against Ipswich Town in the 2018/19 FA Youth Cup.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After impressing enough to be taken on board, he progressed into the U18 and U23 set-ups, as well as training with the first team and receiving selection for Northern Ireland’s younger squads.

He is now hoping a move to the Mazuma Mobile Stadium can help his development further.

“I am really pleased to be here and to be given this opportunity by the manager,” he added.

“Morecambe is a good club and somewhere that I feel I can progress in the next stage of my journey.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Obviously last season I was in the National League so this is another step up but one I am really relishing and I can’t wait to get started now.”

Related topics:Derek AdamsNational LeagueMorecambeWatfordShrimpsEastleigh