Archie Mair (centre) returns to Morecambe after a previous loan spell Photo: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Morecambe made it eight signings in the space of two days after confirming five more arrivals at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium on Thursday.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Archie Mair, Ludwig Francillette, Ben Williams, Jake Cain and Alie Sesay all put pen to paper as new boss Ashvir Singh Johal puts together a squad for Saturday’s match against Altrincham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That was one of seven loan moves Mair had away from Norwich, who released him at the end of last season upon the expiry of his contract.

Ludwig Francillette was the second of five signings announced by Morecambe on Thursday Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Johal said: “Archie was our number one target as a goalkeeper, we were eager to get him in the building and he’s excited to get going.

“He’s a young goalkeeper but the experience he’s had will help shape the mentality we have here.

“He will use this opportunity to springboard his career and, if he can help the club back to where it needs to get to, that will help him take his career to the next level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Barnsley defender Ben Williams has also joined the Shrimps Photo: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

“His skillset is outstanding, the way he plays with the ball at his feet is a perfect fit for how we want the team to play.”

Francillette (26) started his career with Dijon FCO before joining AS Quetigny Football, where he was spotted by Newcastle United.

The Guadeloupe-born central defender joined their U23 set-up in the summer of 2019, leaving two years later to join Crawley Town before another two-year spell with Eastleigh.

“He is someone who fits the profile we’re looking for in our defenders,” Johal said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Liverpool youngster Jake Cain has added to Morecambe's midfield options Photo: Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

“On the ball, he is very comfortable, drawing players in or playing into space.

“He is a very intelligent player, he understands how to use the pressure of the opponent to make the most appropriate pass and, defensively, he is fantastic.

“Ludwig is very experienced in the National League and we’re delighted to have him with us.”

Williams (26) joins the Shrimps on the back of spells with Barnsley, Cheltenham Town and Carlisle United, whom he left in January this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morecambe new boy Alie Sesay challenges future England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin during his time at Cambridge United Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

The left-back’s career began with Blackburn Rovers and also included a loan spell with the Morecambe academy in 2015.

Johal said: “We are delighted that Ben has decided to join us at Morecambe. Ben is a player who I’ve known of for a long time.

“He is someone who we know will be ready to make an impact straight away in the National League and help us push towards our objectives as a club.”

Midfielder Cain (23) has moved to Morecambe after being released by Swindon Town at the end of last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He came through the ranks at Liverpool, making one FA Cup appearance and featuring five times in their EFL Trophy campaigns.

After a season-long loan with Newport County AFC in 2021/22, he joined Swindon in January 2023 with 66 matches and three goals in that time.

Sesay (31) is a Sierra Leone international defender who has played in a variety of countries.

A former Arsenal academy youngster, he had three years with Leicester City which brought loan moves to Colchester United and Cambridge United before joining Barnet permanently in January 2016.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He played 20 times in all competitions for them before plying his trade for clubs in Sweden, Greece, Bulgaria, Azerbaijan, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Malaysia and Vietnam.

“I’m delighted to have Alie,” Johal said.

“He is someone who has played in the EFL and then he moved abroad for the last few years to try different footballing experiences in different countries.

“He is someone who will definitely help us compete and win games in the National League.

“Alie is a leader and a model professional, he leads by example and the younger players can look up to him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Departing the club, however, is teenage striker Billy Whaite who has joined Blackpool.

The 17-year-old, who made his senior debut against Salford City last season, has signed a three-year deal with the Seasiders and will initially join up with their U18 squad.

A Blackpool supporter, Whaite had impressed in the pre-season matches that the Shrimps were able to play amid their ownership crisis.

He told Blackpool’s website: “To be able to play for the club you support is a great feeling and I can’t wait to get started.

“Me and my family are season ticket holders, so hopefully I can work my way up and go from being in the stands to the pitch.”