News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Top surgeon arrested and suspended over sexual harassment allegations
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show

Morecambe add former Bristol Rovers and Gillingham defender

Former Gillingham defender David Tutonda has bolstered Morecambe’s defensive options after signing a one-year deal at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium.
By Gavin Browne
Published 11th Aug 2023, 17:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 17:10 BST

The 27-year-old was a free agent, having left Gillingham at the end of last season.

Morecambe boss Derek Adams said: “David has talent that has been seen across various leagues in England and, at 27 years old, has a significant number of games under his belt.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We have had to be patient in our recruitment for reinforcements across the defensive line, but we are really happy to have David joining us who will certainly add some good experience to us, as well as a different dynamic to what we already have in the building.”

Former Gillingham defender David Tutonda has signed for Morecambe Picture: Henry Browne/Getty ImagesFormer Gillingham defender David Tutonda has signed for Morecambe Picture: Henry Browne/Getty Images
Former Gillingham defender David Tutonda has signed for Morecambe Picture: Henry Browne/Getty Images
Most Popular
Read More
Set to face the big spenders

Tutonda initially joined Cardiff City’s academy in 2012 before signing professional terms two years later.

He stayed with Cardiff a little more than two-and-a-half years, spending time on loan at Newport County AFC and York City, before joining Barnet on New Year’s Day in 2017.

A three-and-a-half-year spell with the Bees brought more than 100 appearances before he joined Bristol Rovers in the summer of 2020.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, midway through his two-year deal and with only 22 games under his belt, Tutonda’s contract was terminated and enabled him to join Gillingham, for whom he played 63 times.

He said: “I am well aware of the challenges of League Two football, and I am eager to kick on here at Morecambe with the great group of players in the dressing room.

“This move has come at a really good time where I am ready to keep pushing and testing myself, and I feel this is a good place for me to do that.”

Related topics:GillinghamMorecambeDerek AdamsBristol RoversEnglandCardiff CityCardiffYork City